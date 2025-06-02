Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] June 2 (ANI): Nestled in the majestic Pir Panjal mountain range within the Kotranka Subdivision of Jammu and Kashmir, Nanga Thab is a captivating tourist spot with its breathtaking landscapes and serene nature.

Locals and tourists visiting Nanga Thub, a scenic destination in Rajouri district, have voiced concerns over poor infrastructure and a lack of basic facilities. They are urging authorities to improve road conditions and ensure safety measures to promote tourism in the region.

Ankush Sharma, a resident, said that while tourists have started arriving in the area, the roads remain in a poor state and construction work has yet to commence.

"Tourists are coming, but the roads are not in good condition. The road stones have just been put, and the work hasn't started yet. There should be deployment of forces, especially in light of the Pahalgam incident. Repairing work should also be taken up urgently," he told ANI.

Tourists echoed similar concerns, with Harshit Chaudhary from Rajouri highlighting both the natural beauty of Nanga Thub and the lack of facilities.

"I had planned to visit Nanga Thub. We've heard a lot about this popular tourist destination in Rajouri. But there is a little lack of facilities, especially water. The topography here has similarities with Kashmir. The road to Badhaal is in perfect condition; it's double-lane. But from there to Nanga Thab, if the road is developed, it will be much better for tourists. There is also the Ziyarat Sharief of Hazrat Nanga Baji Sahib here. The view is wonderful, and I urge the people of Rajouri to come and visit this beautiful place," he said.

Abdul Rehman, a resident of Badhaal village in Khawas tehsil, said the area has excellent potential as a tourist spot and needs urgent infrastructure development.

"Nanga Thub is a beautiful place. Many people visit Gulmarg and Sonamarg, but our place is no less than theirs. With proper infrastructure, it can become a prime tourist destination. The view of the Pir mountains covered in snow is breathtaking. If you come in June, it is the perfect time to visit. However, water scarcity is a problem, and road infrastructure also needs serious attention," he added.

Locals hope the administration will address the concerns and boost tourism in Rajouri's lesser-known but picturesque corner. (ANI)

