Nashik, Apr 21 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 2,81,877 with the addition of 6,257 new patients on Wednesday, while a record 90 patients died, health department officials said.

The virus claimed 90 lives, which took the death toll in the district to 3,122, they said.

This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day so far. Earlier, 57 patients had succumbed on April 20.

Of the 90 deaths, 41 were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas, 46 from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon. Two deceased patients were outside the district, but were receiving treatment here, the officials said.

So far, 2,34,086 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 3,740 of them on Wednesday, they said.

As many as 10,54,340 swabs have been tested till date out of which 19,290 were examined during the day, the officials said.

