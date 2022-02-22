Nashik, Feb 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,483 on Tuesday with the detection of 38 cases, while one death took the toll to 8,889, an official said.

So far, 4,66,100 people have recovered, including 203 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 494, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)