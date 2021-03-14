Nashik, Mar 14 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 1,33,590 after 1,356 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, an official said.

This is the fifth consecutive day when the addition was in the 1000 plus range, he added.

The toll in the district is 2,170 after two people died during the day, while the recovery count rose by 523 to touch 1,23,372, the official said.

With 3,102 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,79,923, he added. PTI

