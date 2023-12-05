New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): A nation-wide public awareness programme is being organised by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training on December 6.

CPR means "cardiopulmonary resuscitation", in which a special technique is used to press the heart muscles to keep the sick person alive before reaching the hospital.

As the cases of heart attack and cardiac arrests cases are increasing in the country, the Union Ministry is organizing this first CPR awareness programme in the country which is being conducted at such a massive level across wide variety of participants.

During this campaign, more than a million participants will be given training about CPR in a single sitting across the country. Citizens, including students, professionals and paramedical staff will be given basic knowledge of CPR through an online medium.

A trained doctor will be posted at each venue to explain the technique of CPR and will answer the queries of the participants. NBEMS will also issue a certificate of participation to the participants.From time to time, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has been running a comprehensive campaign on social values and health awareness, for which they are worthy of praise. Last year, NBEMS organized a Cyclathon programme on health and environmental awareness.

Lakhs of deaths in our country are due to cardiac arrest or heart attack. Many of these deaths are due to a lack of timely medical assistance. If the patient with cardiac arrest receives proper first aid in time before reaching the hospital, many of these lives can be saved. CPR-trained first responders will contribute immensely to saving precious lives.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) was established in 1975 on the basis of the report of a Working Group set up by the then Prime Minister. (ANI)

