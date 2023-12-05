Shahjahanpur, December 5: A man allegedly shot dead a woman and then killed himself on Tuesday in what appeared to be a suicide pact, police said. Police said they were locked inside a room in Tendulia village under Nigohi police station area here. Rama Yadav (21) was the sister-in-law of Mukesh Yadav's (30) younger brother, they said. Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena, citing information provided by family members and villagers, told PTI that prima facie it seems that the two of them were in a relationship. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Caught With Her Boyfriend, 19-Year-Old Kills Two Minor Sisters With a Shovel

Police found the room's door locked from inside and after breaking it open, Rama was found dead in the room, the SP said. Mukesh was injured when police arrived the spot but later died in hospital during treatment, he said. According to family members, the entire family had gone to a wedding ceremony and no one knew when Mukesh and Rama returned.

An illegal pistol has also been recovered from the spot and it is suspected that the man first shot the woman and then shot himself, Meena said. Police have taken the bodies into their custody and sent them for post-mortem, he added.