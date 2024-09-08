Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday announced the names of candidates for four Assembly constituencies, including Nagrota and Kathua, for the upcoming polls in the Union Territory.

In a statement issued by Provincial President Jammu Ratan Lal Gupta, the party has decided to field Joginder Singh (Kiku) from Nagrota. Similarly, Sunil Verma will contest from Udhampur (East), Subhash Chander Azad from Kathua (SC), and Rajesh Pargotra from Vijaypur.

Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has accused the BJP of "defaming" the NC and said that the country belongs to all its citizens.

Speaking to mediapersons today, Abdullah said, "They (the BJP) are scared of the National Conference. They will do everything possible to defame the National Conference, but we will win and change the fate of the people. I just want to say to him (HM Amit Shah) that the India they want to make, we are against it. India belongs to everyone--Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, and others."

Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will be conducted on October 8.

There are a total number of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which seven seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

The National Conference and the Congress have forged a pre-poll alliance days ahead of the polls.

According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors.

These are the first assembly elections to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12. (ANI)

