Mumbai, September 8: A 20-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when a car dashed their scooter on a bridge in central Mumbai on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred in the Currey Road area in the afternoon, an official from NM Joshi Marg police station said. Road Accident in Lower Parel: 1 Dead, 2 Others Seriously Injured After Speeding Car Hits Bike in Mumbai.

The victims were travelling on a scooter when a car dashed the vehicle. Passersby and police rushed the trio to a hospital, where one of them died during treatment, he said. The deceased, Ayush Kailash Singh, was travelling with his colleagues Shivam Kamlesh Singh (22) and Vishal Prembahadur Singh (21), who sustained serious injuries, the official said. Mumbai Road Accident: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Speeding Car Hits Her in Malad (Watch Video).

The car driver, Manish Singh, has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is underway, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)