New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The National Rail Museum on Sunday organised an exhibition on the life of freedom fighter, former Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of National Unity Day, which also marks his 146th birth anniversary.

It is also being organised under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the centre to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.

This exhibition will continue till November 14. It features pictures related to various prominent events of the life of this national icon. His childhood and student life is a part of this exhibition. Various iconic moments, feats of Patel's life as a freedom fighter such as the movement against the increase in tax on farmers in Kheda District, Bardoli Farmers Movement, Election to Ahmedabad Municipality and Chairmanship of Sanitation Committee, meeting with Mahatma Gandhi, his contribution in the freedom movement and his role in the unification of more than 550 princely states into India are captured in the photographs.

Ashish Gundal, Director, National Rail Museum said that this event was conducted to pay homage to Patel.

"We have organised this exhibition on the occasion of National Unity Day, which also marks Sardar Patel's birthday. It has been organised to pay homage to him. It aims to tell the general public about Sardar Patel. He played a significant role in unifying the country and the Railway also connects the entire country. It is also being celebrated under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, under which the National Unity Day has great importance," he said.

The visitors were extremely happy with this exhibition and expressed their admiration for Patel. They also expressed that such events will be of benefit for the current and upcoming generations.

A visitor named Ajit told ANI, "Today, it is my birthday along with Sardar Patel. His life journey has been depicted beautifully. He died three years before my birth and it is pretty unfortunate I could not get to see him alive. There have been many Deputy Prime Ministers and Prime Ministers, but there is and was only one 'Lohpurush' (Iron Man). Despite his differences with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the different ideologies of over 550 princely states, he performed the task of uniting India and bringing these princely states to the union. Our newer generation can learn a lot from him."

"I am pretty influenced by Sardar Patel. He is our 'Lohpurush'. I went to see his statue in Gujarat as well. Whenever the lives of such great men are brought before us all, it causes a lot of happiness. This will benefit the younger generation as well. Patel should be a role model for everyone. Lives of such great personalities should be a part of the school syllabus as well," added another visitor named Prashant.

Since 2014, October 31, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as National Unity Day to celebrate his efforts and contributions in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union. (ANI)

