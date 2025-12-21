Kamrup-Metro (Assam) [India], December 21 (ANI): A One-Day National seminar on "Holistic Student Development and Confidence Building: Preparing Students for Real-World Challenges" was held at the National Institute for Teacher Education, Khetri in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on Saturday.

The seminar was attended by a constellation of erudite scholars, professors, academic administrators, high-profile personalities and research scholars from across India. The seminar programme began with lamp-lighting by Binapani Majumdar Bharali, President of Bharali Education Foundation, Khetri.

Dr Sristidhar Biswas, Principal of the college, welcomed the guests, resource persons, research scholars for paper presentation, students, staff and others. In his address, Dr Biswas calls for everybody's support to hold seminars and conferences in future for better academic achievements of the students of Assam.

As the key speaker of the seminar, Prof Dulumoni Goswami, Head, Department of Education, Gauhati University, elaborated on the seminar topic and emphasised institutional responsibility to prepare and empower students to become leaders of society.

Dr Md Baniyamuddin, Regional Director, IGNOU, Guwahati, Assam, stressed students' holistic development as the essence of confidence-building among students. Dr Baniyanuddin appreciated the efforts of the college to send a positive message to the academic society through this seminar.

Dr Mahanda Borah, Principal, Dimoria College (Autonomous), stressed the roles of family and institutions inthe holistic development of students and the creation of confidence in students.

Prof Kalyan Pandey, a senior professor of the college and chief organiser of the seminar, explicated the key concept of the seminar and focused on its purpose. He thanked everybody for all the support received to hold the seminar successfully.

Ram Charan Bharali, Secretary of the College GB, Chief of BEF, Khetri, focused on the essence of student holistic development for confidence building and assured all support for holding such programmes in future. Dr Emily Pandey, Head, School of Liberal Arts, ASBM University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, highlighted the aspects of holistic development for students required for their confidence building to groom them to emerge as leaders in diverse fields of knowledge and Dr Aradhana Paul, Director, A Bose Institute, Kolkata, focused on the areas for students' holistic development.

In the seminar, more than 20 scholars presented their research papers, which will be published in the college's ISSN research journal titled Multidisciplinary Research Journal, said by Hemangi Thakuria, Librarian of National Institute for Teacher Education, Khetri, in a press statement. (ANI)

