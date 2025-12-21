New Delhi, December 21: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has given assent to the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM G) Act, 2025, replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The Act increases the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households and aims to promote Rural Bharat, inclusive growth, empowerment, development convergence, and saturation-based delivery. The legislation, passed by both Houses of Parliament, seeks to expand rural work opportunities, support asset creation, and integrate development schemes through local planning. Under the new law, rural adults volunteering for unskilled manual labour are guaranteed up to 125 days of work, up from 100 days under MGNREGA. The move drew strong protests from opposition parties, particularly the Congress, which criticised the Centre for dropping Mahatma Gandhi’s name and weakening the rights-based framework. Leaders labelled the change as an attempt to dilute rural labour rights and shift financial burdens to states. VB-G RAM G Bill 2025: New Bill Replacing MGNREGA Passed by Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Protest; PM Narendra Modi Keeps Mahatma Gandhi's Ideals Alive, Says Shivraj Chouhan.

