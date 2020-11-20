Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 20 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday chaired a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Legislative Party meeting ahead of the winter session, which is going to start from November 20, and said that the recently concluded bye-elections in Balasore and Tirto constituencies prove that people appreciate the work done by the state government.

"The recently concluded bye-elections in Balasore and Tirto Assembly constituencies have once again proved that people continue to love our ideology and the good work done by our Government. In spite of the pandemic situation and less voter turnout in Tirtol, our wining margins in both the bye-elections have been substantially increased," Patnaik said in the meeting.

He said that the leaders have to be extremely careful and follow the COVID-19 protocols in letter and spirit and asked them to also ensure that the people of the state also properly follow the prescriptions to protect themselves from the virus.

"The (by-poll) results are a reminder of our growing commitment to serving the people of Odisha and our dedication to public welfare. Our party had organised a month-long mass awareness campaign throughout the State from October 2 to November 2 which was very effective in spreading COVID awareness," Patnaik said.

"To help the needy with blood and critical COVID cases with plasma therapy, 'Odisha Mo Parivar' through its 'Jeevan Bindu' initiative carried out mega blood donation and plasma donation drives throughout the state. I am thankful to all of you for your whole-hearted co-operation in these initiatives," he added.

Patnaik, who is also the president of the BJD, said that from temporary medical centres to COVID hospitals and from plasma banks to production of COVID vaccine, the state government's fight against the virus and efforts in protecting the lives of the people through free treatment have been very effective in managing the pandemic and reducing the number of deaths in the state.

"Due to the cooperation of the people of Odisha, our efforts have been lauded globally and have been benchmarked like our disaster preparedness. We will continue our efforts in protecting the interest of our farmers and all our interventions will be focused towards their welfare," Patnaik said.

He said that loans and assistance to our farmers, women SHGs and MSMEs will be our key to boost the economy and thanked the frontline COVID warriors and the people of Odisha.

"With their dedication, co-operation and your continued support, we will be able to protect lives, enhance livelihood opportunities and kick start the economic slowdown. I would request all our members to attend the assembly regularly and participate in the proceedings. We are always ready to debate issues in the floor of house and welcome constructive suggestions," he said. (ANI)

