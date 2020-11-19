Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi has officially announced that it has rolled out call recording feature on the Poco X3 smartphone. The Chinese phone maker introduced this feature for the Indian users. This information was confirmed by the company through its official Twitter account. As a reminder, the handset was launched in the country a couple of months ago. Poco's mid-range phone comes with a 64MP quad rear camera, 120Hz display, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The phone is available in two shades - Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey. Poco M3 Smartphone Confirmed To Launch On November 24, 2020.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Poco X3 is available for sale with a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. However, the mid-variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage retails at Rs 18,499. The top-end version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 19,999.

The call-recording feature that you all wanted is now enabled on the #POCOX3. We're 👂 to your feedback! 😎 pic.twitter.com/VPKHQv5Mrq — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) November 17, 2020

Talking about the specifications, the Poco X3 sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor mated to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The company is also offering memory expansion of up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

For photography, the phone is equipped with a quad rear camera module. It comprises a 64MP Sony IMX682 assisted by a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 20MP housed in a punch-hole cutout. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

