Bhubaneswar, Jun 18 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik will undergo a medical procedure for cervical arthritis at a private hospital in Mumbai on June 22.

According to the BJD chief, his doctor Ramakanta Panda is overseeing and coordinating the treatment.

"Jai Jagannath. As advised by medical experts, I would be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My personal doctor Dr Ramakant Panda is coordinating this in Mumbai. With blessings of Lord Jagannatha and good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, looking forward to returning soon to continue to serve all of you," Patnaik said in a post on X.

