Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik underwent a "successful" spine surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to his personal physician, Dr Ramakanta Panda, the procedure lasted nearly four hours.

Also Read | Bareilly Road Accident: 2 Killed, 6 Hurt As Tempo Carrying Devotees Hit Electric Pole in Uttar Pradesh.

Providing a post-surgery update, Dr Panda stated, "I am Ramakanta Panda, personal physician of Naveen Patnaik. I worked with the heads of the heart surgery and anaesthesia departments. All of us were present in the operating theatre. The surgery was successful."

Dr Panda added that Patnaik is currently under observation and has been responding well after the procedure.

Also Read | Air India Birmingham-Delhi Flight AI114 Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat.

"He is conscious and has been speaking to everyone. He will be kept in the hospital for the next 5 to 6 days. He will need to continue physiotherapy and other recovery exercises post-discharge," Panda added.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra, along with other party leaders and workers, visited the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on Sunday to offer prayers for the speedy recovery of Naveen Patnaik

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said that people from all sections of society have come together to pray for Patnaik's health.

"People from all strata of the society - from senior citizens to Har Har Mahadev committee and many people across party lines - have joined in since Naveen Ji is an adored leader of Odisha... Today he is undergoing treatment and the people are praying for his healthy recovery... Today he will undergo surgery if required," he said earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)