Thane, Dec 21 (PTI) Two persons have allegedly cheated a 37-year-old man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 30 lakh under the pretext of good returns by investment in shares, police said on Thursday.

The accused father-son duo assured 20 per cent returns per month to the man, resident of Uran area, and made him invest Rs 30 lakh in shares in August this year, an official from Uran police station said.

Also Read | Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Experienced Fire Indication Warning in Engine.

When the man did not get any returns as promised, he filed a police complaint against the two persons.

Based on the complaint, the police on Tuesday registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

Also Read | EU Members Strike Deal on Looser Fiscal Rules.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)