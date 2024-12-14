Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): In a combating operation, the crime branch of Navi Mumbai Police has arrested 16 African nationals for their involvement in the drug business, police said, adding that three of them have been arrested for using a fake passport or staying without a visa.

According to the press release issued by Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, the combating operation was undertaken jointly by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and Economic Offenses Branch (EOB) of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday night.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhausaheb Dhole said that the police have seized drugs worth approximately Rs 12 crore from the arrested African nationals. The raids were conducted in 25 places under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

"A total of 150 police officers and enforcers of Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate participated in the combating operation. They raided a total of 25 places within the Commissionerate limits and seized 2 kg 45 grams of cocaine (worth approximately Rs 10.22 crore), 663 grams of MD Powder (worth approximately Rs 1.48 crore), 58 grams of methylene (worth approximately Rs. 11.60 lakh), 23 grams of charas (worth approximately Rs. 3.45 lakh), 31 grams of ganja (worth approximately Rs 6 thousand) have been seized," the press release read.

Moreover, notices to leave the country have been issued to 73 African citizens whose passports and visas have expired. (ANI)

