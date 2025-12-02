New Delhi, December 2: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday extended advance greetings for Navy Day, observed on December 4 to commemorate India's decisive 1971 strikes on Karachi. This year's Navy Day celebration will be held at Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, with the President, the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, as the chief guest. The event will feature an operational demonstration, showcasing the Navy's capabilities.

Addressing the press conference in Delhi ahead of Navy Day, Admiral Tripathi said, "Although the Navy Day is on the 4th of December, I take this opportunity to wish all of us who are present here, as also to our countrymen, a very happy Navy Day in advance... We celebrate Navy Day on the 4th of December to commemorate our audacious and decisive strikes on Karachi on the 4th of December, 1971, which caused massive destruction and shattered the enemy's morale and will to fight... It changed the course of the war of 1971," he said. President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Kerala ‘Lok Bhavan’, Lead Navy Day Celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on December 3.

"This year's Navy Day celebration will be held at Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, tomorrow, 3rd December. The President, the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, will grace the occasion as the chief guest and witness the operational demonstration being conducted by us. We truly acknowledge the support of the government of Kerala and the local administration in Trivandrum during our planning and during the execution of the operation demonstration tomorrow," he added.

The Navy Chief said India today stands at a "defining moment" in its journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat, as the oceans continue to shape the nation's economic and security trajectory. "We as a country stand at a defining moment in our national journey towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'... Our economy is advancing steadily and confidently, and it is clear that the seas or oceans, which are our highways for trade connectivity and energy security, will continue to shape the trajectory of this growth," Admiral Tripathi said.

"As the prime manifestation of India's maritime power, the Indian Navy... remains steadfast in promoting and protecting our national maritime interests. We remain committed to ensuring every sea lane critical to our national prosperity remains safe and secure at all times," he added. Admiral Tripathi emphasised the theme for this year's Navy Day, "Combat-ready, cohesive, Atmanirbhar Navy safeguarding national maritime interests anytime, anywhere, anyhow."

Furthermore, the Chief of Naval Staff emphasised that the Indian Navy remains fully aware of all activities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), asserting that there is "no need for concern" regarding the presence of Chinese research vessels or any foreign movement beyond India's maritime boundaries. "The planet is covered by 71% water, and in international waters beyond 200 nautical miles, anybody is free to go anywhere. The Indian Navy is aware of all activities and not just China. We take appropriate action as per the government's directions. There is no need to be concerned," he said. ISRO To Launch Indian Navy’s Most Advanced Communication Satellite GSAT-7R From Sriharikota Today.

On modernisation efforts, Admiral Tripathi said steps are underway to shorten timelines for the four Landing Platform Docks (LPDs). "One of the reforms is that we can do things in parallel," he said. He also confirmed that the Navy has received clearance for 60 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH) to be built by HAL.

Moreover, Admiral Tripathi underscored the growing jointness among India's armed forces, recalling the strong tri-service coordination demonstrated during Operation Sindoor and Exercise Trishul.

"In terms of operations, the synergy demonstrated between the 3 services during Operation Sindoor is very heartening. From the tactical to the operational level and beyond, we are all on the same page. That speaks very highly of the leadership," he said. He added that Exercise Trishul, conducted in early November off the Gujarat coast with the Navy as the lead service, showcased joint-effect operations across land and sea in a multi-domain environment.

"We also conducted the Tri-Services Exercise Trishul, which some of you covered in early November of the Post of Gujarat with the Navy as the lead service... We conducted joint-effect-based operations on land and at sea in a multi-domain environment," Admiral Tripathi said. He said the armed forces are steadily advancing toward theaterization, aiming for unified planning, a common operational picture, integrated operations, and deeper cooperation on logistics, maintenance, and doctrinal development.

"As we move towards theaterization, we aim to have unified planning, a common operational picture, and integrated operations... We have also moved forward with spares for joint doctrines, joint logistic notes, integrated maintenance working groups on various systems and equipment, and joint services study groups to address the issues faced by services," Admiral Tripathi said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)