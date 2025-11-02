New Delhi, November 2: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch Indian Navy’s GSAT-7R (CMS-03) communication satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, that would strengthen Navy’s space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities.

This would be the most advanced communication satellite thus far for the Indian Navy, according to a Defence Ministry statement. The indigenously designed and developed satellite would be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This satellite is the India’s heaviest communication satellite till date, weighing approximately 4,400 kg, and includes many indigenous state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy’s operational requirements. GSAT 7R Satellite Launch: ISRO To Launch Indian Navy’s Heaviest Communication Satellite From Sriharikota Today.

According to the ministry, GSAT-7R will provide robust telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region. Its payload includes transponders capable of supporting voice, data, and video links over multiple communication bands. This satellite will significantly enhance connectivity with high-capacity bandwidth, enabling seamless and secure communication links between ships, aircraft, submarines, and Maritime Operations Centres of the Indian Navy.

Launch Day for #LVM3M5. India’s heavy-lift rocket launches #CMS03 today at 17:26 IST. Youtube URL: https://t.co/gFKB0A1GJE 🗓️ 2 Nov 2025 (Sunday) 🕔 4:56 PM IST onwards For more Information Visithttps://t.co/yfpU5OTEc5 pic.twitter.com/NB46ZT1Pwb — ISRO (@isro) November 2, 2025

In an era of complex security challenges, GSAT-7R represents Indian Navy's determination to protect the nation’s maritime interests leveraging advanced technology through Aatmanirbharta. “CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass,” ISRO said. ISRO LVM3 M5: Indian Space Agency To Launch 5th Operational Flight of Launch Vehicle Mark-3 on November 2.

The LVM3 rocket is India's heaviest launch vehicle and can carry up to 4,000 kg to space. It has successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon, which made India the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole. The designated LVM3-M5 will be its fifth operational flight. “The launch vehicle has been fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft and has been moved to the launch pad on October 26, for further pre-launch operations,” ISRO said.

The GSAT-7R, designed exclusively for the Indian Navy, will succeed the GSAT-7 Rukmini satellite launched in 2013. With upgraded payloads, GSAT-7R is designed to expand secure, multi-band communications for the Navy, and strengthen its operational reach across critical maritime domains. The CMS-03 payload includes transponders for voice, data, and video links over C, extended C, and Ku bands.

