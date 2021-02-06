Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): A Navy official succumbed to injuries on Saturday after being set on fire by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Palghar, the police said.

He was burnt alive following non-payment of ransom demands of the kidnappers.

Palghar SP Dattatray Shinde said that the Navy official has been identified as Suraj Kumar Dubey, 27, a resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand.

"Dubey was kidnapped from near the Chennai airport and taken to the jungles of Vevaji in Palghar. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh to release him, but the demand was not fulfilled by the kin of the Navy official. Enraged at this, the kidnappers set the man on fire and left him to die in the jungle," Shinde said.

Shinde further said that he was found with burn injuries in the jungles of Palghar on Friday after which he was rushed to a hospital in Dahanu. After his condition deteriorated, he was moved to INS Ashwini where he succumbed to his injuries.

"A case has been registered against three unidentified persons and a probe has been initiated," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)