India News | Naxal Ammunition Supply Racket: 2 C'garh Cops Arrested

Raipur, Jun 8 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector and a head constable were arrested on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district for alleged involvement in a Naxal ammunition supply racket for which four people were held over the past week, police said.

Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P identified the two arrested personnel as ASI Anand Jatav and Head Constable Subhash Singh.

Also Read | Indian Railways Reports Zero Passenger Deaths in Past 15 Months, 2019-2020 In Its 'Best Ever Safety Performance'.

Two persons identified as Manoj Sharma and Harishankar Gedam were arrested from Sukma on June 2, while Ganesh Kunjam and Atmaram Nareti were held from Kanker district on June 6 and 695 bullets of .303, AK-47, SLR and INSAS rifles were recovered, he said.

Kunjan and Nareti are linked to Darshan Pedda, self- styled secretary of the Naxals' "Pratappur area committee", the police probe had found.

Also Read | Delhi LG Anil Baijal Overrules Arvind Kejriwal's Order on COVID-19 Testing, Says Asymptomatic Patients Also to be Tested: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

"Further probe revealed the involvement of the two policemen who were arrested on Monday. A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari is probing the case. The source of the ammunition has not yet been found," the IG said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)