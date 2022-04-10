Bijapur, Apr 10 (PTI) A police jawan was hacked to death by Naxals at a village market in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred when the deceased assistant constable, Gopal Kadti, was visiting the weekly market in Mirtur village, 73 km away from Bijapur city.

The attackers, dressed as civilians, stabbed Kadti with sharp-edged weapons, killing him on the spot, and fled, a senior officer said.

The deceased Kadti was posted at the Mirtur police station.

“The modus operandi of the attack suggests it was executed by a small action team of Naxals. A police team has launched a search in the area to trace the attackers," he said.

The deceased was a resident of Mirtur village. He was visiting the market after he completed his shift as a sentry on the police station campus, the officer said, adding that Kadti was in civvies and not carrying a weapon when he was attacked.

