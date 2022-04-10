Mumbai, April 10: Its been over a week since the festival of Ramzan started in India and across the globe bringing cheers and smile to hundreds and thousands of people.

Muslims in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and other parts of the country will be observing their 9th Roza or fast of Ramzan on April 11. Ramzan 2022: How People Manage Fasting and Praying at Workplace.

This year, the holy month of Ramadan commenced on April 3 after the crescent moon of Ramzan was sighted on the April 2 evening. During Ramzan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and also abstain from consuming food or water. They engage in prayers and read the Holy Quran throughout Ramadan.

The holy month of Ramzan is a time to introspect one's life and to enjoy meals with family and friends. While Sehri is the meal eaten before sunrise, Iftar is the night feast that marks the breaking of the fast in the evening.

Traditionally, Muslims break their fast by consuming dates and water which is then followed by a light and nutritious meal. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi and Lucknow for the 9th roza on April 11. Ramadan 2022: How Muslims Celebrate Iftar Around the World.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar usually depend on the sunrise and sunset. Sehri is observed in the morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the call for the Fajr prayer. Whereas, Iftar is observed two minutes after sunset with a call for the Maghrib prayer.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 11:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9 11 April 2022 05:10 18:55

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 11:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9 11 April 2022 04:38 18:46

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 11:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9 11 April 2022 04:27 18:29

The holy month of Ramzan goes on for about 30 to 40 days and ends with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

