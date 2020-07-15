Sukma, Jul 15 (PTI) Naxals allegedly killed a former colleague, who had surrendered last year, suspecting him of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said on Wednesday.

Dirdo Bheema (35) was hacked to death by the ultras near Mutheli village under Kukanar police station limits on Tuesday night, an official said.

As per preliminary information, 20 rebels, some of them armed, barged into Bheema's home and took him to a nearby forest, where they killed him with sharp weapons, he said.

Naxals suspected him of being a police informer, the official said.

A police team rushed to the scene on Wednesday morning and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

Bheema had surrendered last year and was leading a normal life, the official said, ruling out his association with the police.

A case has been registered in this regard and a combing operation is underway to trace the assailants, he added.

