Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): In a society where gender roles and stereotypes often dictate choices, one man in Kashmir is weaving a new narrative by embracing a craft traditionally associated with women.

Nazar Nasir, a 23-year-old resident of Srinagar, has become the region's only male crochet artist, using his talent to create beautiful pieces and break down barriers and address societal issues. Through crochet, knitting, and macrame, Nazar defies expectations and promotes empowerment, mental well-being, and gender equality.

Nazar Nasir's journey into the world of fiber crafts began in 2016 during a strict lockdown in Kashmir. Inspired by his aunt teaching his sister basic stitches, Nasir found himself captivated by crochet's creative possibilities. Despite limited resources, his determination led him to explore and master various fiber crafts, turning his hobby into a full-time profession.

"I believe crochet and knitting can be transformative for our younger generations," says Nazar. "Introducing these creative outlets as alternatives to digital gadgets can help channel their creativity in a positive way and nurture their overall development."

Recognizing the high unemployment rate in Kashmir, Nazar aims to provide employment opportunities and generate new ideas in the field of handicrafts. By combining entrepreneurship with his craft, he hopes to contribute to his community's economic growth while preserving Kashmir's rich cultural heritage.

"Fiber crafts are a source of inspiration and income generation. Many skilled individuals in Kashmir are unaware of the potential in the handicrafts market," explains Nasir. "I want to tap into their talents, provide employment opportunities, and foster innovation in our community."

Nazar's personal experience with mental health issues adds another layer of significance to his work. Diagnosed with PSVT in 2013, a condition aggravated by trauma, stress, and anxiety, he found solace in knitting and crochet as therapeutic escapes. Nasir plans to organize workshops highlighting the therapeutic benefits of fiber crafts and advocating for mental health awareness.

"These crafts have been instrumental in managing my mental and emotional well-being. They have the power to alleviate anxiety, stress, and hypertension," shares Nasir. "Through workshops, I want to offer others a chance to discover the therapeutic aspects of fiber crafts and prioritize mental health."

Nasir is also acutely aware of the issues surrounding drug and substance abuse among Kashmir's youth. By engaging young people in fiber crafts, he believes these creative pursuits can serve as productive outlets and sources of positive expression and livelihoods.

"I want to redirect the energy of our youth towards personal growth and fulfillment," Nasir emphasizes. "By involving them in crafts like crochet and knitting, we can provide an alternative path away from destructive influences, giving them a chance to discover their potential and contribute positively to society."

Despite facing criticism and stereotypes, Nasir remains committed to dismantling gender isolation associated with fiber crafts. Through organizing events, awareness programs, and workshops, he aims to foster an inclusive environment where arts and crafts become fields of expression free from gender bias.

"Hobbies should be pursued with passion and dedication, irrespective of societal expectations or stereotypes," declares Nasir. "We need to create a space where creativity knows no boundaries, and individuals are encouraged to pursue their interests professionally while addressing real-world problems."

Nazar Nasir's story is one of creativity, empowerment, and social change. Through his dedication to crochet, knitting, and macrame, he defies gender stereotypes and uses his craft as a tool for empowerment and mental well-being. Nasir's vision extends beyond his own success, aiming to inspire the younger generation, provide employment opportunities, promote mental health awareness, and break down gender barriers in the world of fiber crafts. (ANI)

