Shillong, Apr 26 (PTI) National Cadet Corps Additional Director General (NER) Major General Ananta Bhuyan on Monday said the decision to induct NCC as an elective subject in educational institutions in the North Eastern states will immensely benefit cadets from the border areas of the region.

"The path breaking move, hailed unanimously as being futuristic, will immensely benefit the cadets including those from border areas where additional cadet strength has been authorised as part of the overall Border Areas Expansion Plan," Maj Gen Bhuyan said in a statement.

Bhuyan said, "This will offer a major advantage to the cadets especially those appearing in B and C Certificate examinations which is awarded after stipulated training period of two to five years."

According to the NCC chief of the NE region, the proposed implementation, which is being planned from the forthcoming academic session, has evoked positive response from state governments and is being viewed as a visionary step in the right direction.

"It will undoubtedly add to the appeal of the largest uniformed force which has contributed immeasurably to nation building since 1948," he said.

The decision has far reaching ramifications and is in consonance with the NEP 2020 wherein students can select their choice of subjects rather than being confined to only those being offered by the institutions, he added.

"It aims to make learning more holistic and skill oriented eventually facilitating career prospects. Pertinently, on successful completion of the course, the students are awarded credit points which will enable them to qualify for their respective degrees," he said.

The NCC NER mooted to increase the cadet strength by 30 per cent from the current strength of 89,000 by the end of 2020.

The NCC syllabus for B and C Certificates is designed as per the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) of NEP 2020 which grants twenty four credit points covering six semesters out of which a student can accrue four credits in the first two semesters and ten credits in the third and fourth semester and similarly ten credits in the fifth and sixth semester, Bhuyan said.

The UGC had written to Vice-Chancellors of all Universities on April 15 for introduction of NCC as General Elective Credit Course (GECC) in response to the proposal mooted by the Directorate General of National Cadet Corps, New Delhi.

