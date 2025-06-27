Srinagar, Jun 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has preserved and promoted nation's cultural values and traditions, making invaluable contribution in strengthening national unity.

Sinha interacted with the NCC cadets at the Special National Integration Camp at Badami Bagh Cantonment here.

The lieutenant governor in his address commended the NCC Directorate, J&K and Ladakh, and Army for organising the Special National Integration Camp to provide an opportunity to expose youth from various parts of the country to the rich culture and traditions of Jammu and Kashmir and present inspiring example of unity in diversity.

"National Cadet Corps shapes young minds and proudly serves society and the nation. The NCC cadets have displayed courage and novel approach to challenges to societal progress," said Sinha.

"Priceless values like discipline, team work, leadership and dedication have helped the NCC cadets to build a better future," he added.

The lieutenant governor highlighted the invaluable contribution of the NCC, one of the largest and most dynamic youth organizations in the country, in strengthening national unity.

Sinha said the NCC has preserved and promoted nation's cultural values and traditions.

"I see the talented young men and women of the NCC as the custodians of India's ancient civilization. Also, the NCC cadets from across the country, participating in this camp, will become brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The lieutenant governor called upon the youth to inculcate the spirit of 'Nation First' and motivate people to discharge their duties towards the nation.

"Youth are our hope for a brighter future. Youth are the most valuable assets for any region and the government. Youth are the true catalysts of change in society," said Sinha.

"Youth must imbibe the profound values of the NCC -- discipline, unity, leadership and selfless service -- and work collectively to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat," he added.

The lieutenant governor said the message should also be conveyed through the Special National Integration Camp that the participation of youth in the planning and development process at the grassroots level should be ensured so that socio-economic development can be fully realized.

The NCC should be seen as a bridge between the administration and youth aspirations. By leveraging the NCC's network and connect, we can ensure the active participation of youth in various nation-building activities, he added.

Sinha said this special camp is also an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in achieving the goal of youth-led development and to prepare a roadmap for the future.

The lieutenant governor lauded the NCC cadets remarkable efforts during Operation Sindoor.

"Our NCC cadets rose to the occasion during difficult times. Beyond their selfless service in relief camps across border districts, they also proactively organized blood donation drives. Through these commendable deeds, they have unequivocally elevated the NCC's prestige," he said.

As many as 340 cadets and the NCC officers from all over the country are participating in this camp.

