Lohardaga, June 27: A 60-year-old woman was strangulated and her teenaged grandson axed to death in their sleep by unidentified persons in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday night, a senior police officer said.

The killers entered the house, located at Bhakso village under Sadar police station, through the rooftop using a ladder and killed the elderly woman before slitting the throat of her 16-year-old grandson Ritesh Oraon, a police officer said.

The victims were sleeping in a room while other family members, including Ritesh's father Vinod Oraon, were in another room. Oraon told reporters that they had no clue about the incident until he found his mother dead and son in a pool of blood. A police team reached the spot on being informed of the incident and recovered the bodies, which were sent for post-mortem examination. Double Murder in Jharkhand: Man Kills Wife at In-Laws’ House in Giridih Heated Argument, Lynched to Death by Villagers.

SP Sadique Anwar Rizvi said investigation was underway and a hunt was launched to apprehend the culprits. He assured that the perpetrators will be behind the bars soon. Meanwhile, Vinod expressed suspicion on his brother-in-law, who had recently threatened of dire consequences over a family feud. No arrest has been made yet even though a case has been registered in this regard.