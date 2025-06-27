YouTube Channel Claims Govt Is Giving INR 4,500 Per Month To Unemployed Youth Under 'PM Berojgari Bhatta Yojana'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, June 27: A video thumbnail from the YouTube channel ‘adtechnovation’ has gone viral, claiming that the Government of India is providing INR 4,500 per month to all unemployed youth under a scheme titled ‘PM Berojgaari Bhatta Yojana 2025–26’. The claim has sparked curiosity and confusion among social media users.

However, PIB Fact Check has clarified that no such unemployment allowance scheme exists under the Central Government. The claim is completely fake and has no basis in any officially announced policy. Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Attend Wedding Ceremony of George Soros’s Son Alexander Soros? AI-Generated Image of Congress Leader Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

PIB Fact Checks Viral Claim

The government has not launched any scheme that offers monthly financial assistance to unemployed individuals in the name of ‘PM Berojgaari Bhatta Yojana’. PIB warns citizens against falling for such clickbait videos and thumbnails, which are designed to mislead and generate views by exploiting sensitive issues like unemployment. Did Muslim Man Assault Hindu Wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur? UP Police Fact-Check Old Video Going Viral With Fake Claim.

People are advised to verify any such claims only through official sources. For authentic and updated information on government schemes, citizens should visit: https://myscheme.gov.in

The public is also urged not to share or forward such false and misleading content, and to report such deceptive channels that spread misinformation. Stay informed, stay alert.

Fact check

Claim : Under the ‘PM Berojgaari Bhatta Yojana 2025–26’, the Government of India is giving INR 4,500 per month to all unemployed youth. Conclusion : The claim that the Government of India is providing INR 4,500 per month to unemployed youth under the so-called ‘PM Berojgaari Bhatta Yojana 2025–26’ is completely false. No such scheme exists. The viral YouTube thumbnail is misleading and aims to spread misinformation. Full of Trash Clean

