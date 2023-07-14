Mumbai, July 14: Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital here on Friday.

As per the party spokesperson, the wife of the NCP chief was rushed to the hospital regarding her hand surgery.

Meanwhile, her husband and daughter Supriya Sule also reached the hospital. Further information is awaited.

