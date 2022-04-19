Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Amid the loudspeaker row in Maharastra, NCP leader Asif Sheikh demands the arrest of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

"A case should be filed against Raj Thackeray under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he should be arrested for making such demands," Sheikh told ANI.

"I have written a letter to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse to take action against Thackeray," he added.

"Law should be equal for everyone. Whoever violates the law must be punished," he stated.

In wake of the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, Thackeray had on Sunday said that the Muslims in the country should understand that "religion is not above law and country" while also asking them to take down loudspeakers from mosques.

"We don't want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. We want the loudspeakers that are put up in the mosques and are illegal in the entire country should be taken down. If you do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law. After May 3, I will see what to do," Thackeray said.

The MNS chief asked the Hindus to "wait till May 3" and play Hanuman Chalisa thereafter in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers"."I only have to say to the Hindus across India to wait till May 3. And after that, play Hanuman Chalisa in front of all such mosques that don't take down the loudspeakers," he said.

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, Thackeray will hold a meeting with the party's top leaders at his residence on Tuesday, said party sources.

According to sources, in today's meeting, a strategy will be prepared on the issues of the May 3 ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques, a party meeting scheduled to be held on May 1 in Aurangabad and his upcoming Ayodhya visit in June.

After the MNS chief reiterated his warning to take down loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3, the state Home Department on Monday stated that the use of loudspeakers at the religious sites will only be allowed with due permission. (ANI)

