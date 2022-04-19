Ranchi, April 19: A 22-year-old youth was found dead in his house at Hesal Kathartoli village under mysterious circumstances on Monday. The deceased was identified as Vijay Mahto, a third-year BTech student.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the parents of the deceased have named seven persons for beating Mahto to death and dumping his body on the roof of the house. While police suspect that Vijay committed suicide after being unsuccessful in a love affair. Maharashtra Shocker: Minor Boy Found Dead in Pimpri Chinchwad; Cops Suspect Murder.

However, the cops at Angara police station registered a case on Monday. Police said that the allegations made by the deceased's parents are being investigated.

