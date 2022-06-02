National Commission for Women organized a Consultation on 'Transnational Access to Justice to Women Deserted in NRI Marriages: Policy and Procedural Gaps' (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) organized a consultation programme to bring together all the concerned stakeholders designated to provide relief to Indian women deserted by their NRI husbands on one platform and to deliberate upon the challenges and technical issues faced in dealing with Non-Resident Indian (NRI) matrimonial cases.

Titled 'Transnational Access to Justice to Women Deserted in NRI Marriages: Policy and Procedural Gaps', the programme aimed to get diverse views from various parts of the country on Wednesday.

In order to get diverse views, the Commission invited experts from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, NGOs and concerned law enforcement agencies such as Police, Indian Embassies/ Missions abroad, Regional Passport Officers, National/ State / District Legal Service Authorities, etc. to deliberate upon the real challenges and technical issues faced in NRI matrimonial cases.

The consultation was divided into three technical sessions; 'Identification of Problems Faced by Indian Women Married to NRIs/PIOs', 'Access to Justice: Challenges Faced in Indian Legal System' and 'Access to Justice in Countries Abroad: Challenges Faced in Foreign Legal System'.

Some of the important suggestions made by the panelists were to conduct training programs for agencies/police officers dealing with NRI cases, embassies to take up the matter of distressed women on priority, setting up a national helpline for victims and informing them about various schemes of MEA, etc.

The experts also discussed the impact of decree passed by court of a foreign country pertaining to the matters of divorce, maintenance, child custody and inheritance etc on the aggrieved women; and deliberated upon the existing provisions under the Indian legal system which could provide relief to such women, the official release by the Ministry of Women and Child Development stated on Wednesday.

Through this deliberation, NCW aimed at better coordination among different stakeholders to evolve effective legal measures toward the delivery of justice to aggrieved women. (ANI)

