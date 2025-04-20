Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Sunday met with West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose at Raj Bhavan over violence in Malda, Murshidabad.

Speaking to ANI, after the meeting, NCW Chief Rahatkar said, "I have told the Governor about the condition of women and children. The situation is very serious, and the West Bengal government should immediately take steps to ensure the safety and security of women in the state. The Governor also said that steps should be taken to ensure the safety of women in the state"

Earlier today, Rahatkar said that the NCW does not want to politicise the Murshidabad violence issue and will make efforts for the rehabilitation of the victims.

"We will make all efforts for the rehabilitation of the victims and accordingly make recommendations (to the West Bengal government) ... Look at how much the Commission works in UP and Manipur as well. We do not want to politicise this issue. We want to stand with the women and families who are in pain," the NCW Chief said.

Violence began on April 11 in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest turned violent, leading to the killing of two people, injuries to several others, and property damage, forcing thousands to leave their homes for safer places.

The protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act spread across other districts, including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, and involved incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades.

Following the violence, several families fled their homes. Many have migrated to the Pakur district in Jharkhand, while others are staying in relief camps set up in Malda.

Meanwhile, days after the violence, Mamata Banerjee on Saturday issued a public appeal urging citizens to maintain peace and unity.

She accused the BJP and its affiliates, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), of exploiting the incident to incite unrest for political gain.

In an open letter, Banerjee alleged that certain groups were "using the backdrop of an unfortunate incident" to promote a divisive agenda. (ANI)

