Bengaluru, April 20: Former Karnataka Director General of Police Om Prakash was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his HSR Layout residence in Bengaluru on Sunday, police said. His body was found with injuries, raising suspicion that he may have been murdered, they added. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Court Warns Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Over Absence From Proceedings.

The 68-year-old IPS officer from the 1981 batch was a native of Champaran in Bihar and held an MSc in Geology. He was appointed as the Director General of Police on March 1, 2015. Bengaluru Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Teen Daughter for Lying About PU Exam Results, Gets Life Term.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot upon receiving the information. Police suspect the involvement of a close family member. The body has been sent for autopsy, and further investigation is underway.

