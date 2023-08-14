Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 13 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday said a woman employee was suspended from service after taking maternity leave, adding that the act amounted to a violation of the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017.

The women's panel also called for justice and assistance for the victim.

The NCW stated that the woman alleged that she was asked not to report for work after saying that she was pregnant.

It stated that rejecting a woman's right to maternity leave amounts to a breach of her dignity regardless of her employment status.

The NCW informed further that the chairperson of the women's panel had written to the chief secretary, asking him to look into the matter.

"A woman alleges removal from work due to pregnancy, violating the Maternity Benefits Act, 2017. Maternity leave is every woman's right, regardless of employment status. Denying this right is a violation of dignity. Urgent action needed. National Commission for Women calls for personal attention, justice, and assistance for the victim. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary to look into this," the NCW tweeted.

The Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 safeguards a woman's job during her pregnancy and entitles her to a 'maternity benefit' — full paid absence from work to take care of her child.

The Maternity (Amendment) Act, 2017 is an amended version of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

The Act increased the duration of paid maternity leave available for women employees from the existing 12 weeks to 26 weeks.

Under the Maternity Benefit Amendment Act, this benefit could be availed by women for a period extending up to a maximum of eight weeks before the expected delivery date and the remaining time can be availed after childbirth. (ANI)

