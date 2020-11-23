New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The National Commission for Women has written to the Maharashtra DGP and Chief Secretary seeking immediate intervention in the alleged missing of 21 women, including eight minors, from Govandi suburb in the state.

The Commission said in a statement that it is seriously concerned about the reported incident and has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter.

"Our chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Maharashtra seeking immediate intervention in the matter," the statement said.

According to media reports, 21 women, including eight minors, went missing from Govandi.

The NCW has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter. It has also asked the authorities to see if there is any element of human trafficking involved in these cases.

