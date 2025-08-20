New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders and Union Ministers on Wednesday held discussions with Maharashtra Governor and NDA candidate for Vice Presidential post, CP Radhakrishnan, at the residence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking to media persons after meeting Maharashtra Governor and NDA candidate for Vice Presidential post, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that his party would gice full support to CP Radhakrishnan.

Also Read | Elon Musk-Run Starlink Onboarded by UIDAI for Aadhaar-Based Customer Verification in India.

"NDA candidate for Vice Presidential post, CP Radhakrishnan, visited the residence of Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. We assured him that we will support him," the Union Minister told reporters.

CP Radhakrishnan also met former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda at his residence in the national capital on Wednesday. The former Prime Minister expressed his happiness for Radhakrishnan being selected as the NDA candidate for the VP post.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta Attack Case: Such Attacks Can Never Break My Spirit, Resolve To Serve Public, Says Delhi CM.

"Today, Maharashtra Governor and NDA candidate for Vice Presidential post, CP Radhakrishnan, met me; it is an honour for me. CP Radhakrishnan has a lot of experience. He has also served as the Governor of many states. He has been selected by PM Modi, and I am very happy that he has been selected as the NDA candidate for the Vice-Presidential post," Deve Gowda told ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed confidence that he will be an "outstanding" Vice President.

"Along with Ministers, Party colleagues and NDA leaders, accompanied Thiru CP Radhakrishnan as he filed his nomination for the post of Vice President of India. The NDA family is confident that he will be an outstanding VP and will enrich our journey towards national progress," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

On Wednesday, NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan filed his nomination papers for the Vice-Presidential elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present at the occasion. Radhakrishnan filed his nomination in the presence of about 20 proposers and 20 supporters.

Earlier today, he paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament premises. He also paid tribute to the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Rani Lakshmibai, BR Ambedkar and Bhagwan Birsa Munda at the Parliament.

CP Radhakrishnan was accompanied by Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, L Murugan and BJP leader Vinod Tawade. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)