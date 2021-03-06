New Delhi, March 6: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday declared the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Naval Academy Examination (NAE) and 533 candidates have passed the examinations.

The list was issued in order of merit of 533 candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the written examination held by the UPSC on September 6, 2020, and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB), the UPSC said.

The examinations were held for admission to the Army, the Navy and the Air Force wings of the NDA for the 145th Course and the Naval Academy for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), it said in a statement. For detailed information about the date of commencement of the above courses, the candidates may visit the websites of the Ministry of Defence, it said. UPSC CSE 2021 Notification to Fill 712 Vacancies Released, Know How to Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

The results of the medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing the lists, the UPSC said. The result is also available on the UPSC website. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results, it said.

