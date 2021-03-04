New Delhi, March 4: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2021 at its official website. With issuance of the UPSC CSE 2021 notification, the application process has commenced. The window for accepting application will close at 6 pm on March 24. The online applications can be withdrawn from March 31 to April 6 till 6 pm. Candidates can visit the official website of UPSC - www.upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in and apply. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Syllabus Further Reduced? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Know Truth.

According to the notification, the UPSC aims to fill nearly 712 vacancies through the CSE 2021. Of them, 22 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The preliminary exam will be held on June 27. The eligibility criteria says the minimum age of an applicant must be 22. The upper age is capped at 32 years. There are relaxations for candidates applying in reserved categories. Interested candidates must be a graduate from a recognised university or institution. ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021 Dates Announced by CISCE; Class 10 Exams to Begin From May 5, Class 12 Examinations to Commence From April 8 - Check Schedule Here.

How to Apply?

Visit upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

Click on 'Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021'

On the next page, click on 'Click Here' button under 'Link' column

You will be redirected to the page where you can apply Candidates in general category get six attempts at the CSE. The relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. There is no fee for females and candidates belonging to SC, ST category, and persons with disabilities.

