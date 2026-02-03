Moscow, February 3: The Kremlin announced on Monday that it has received no official communication from New Delhi suggesting that India intends to stop purchasing Russian oil. Despite shifting global market dynamics and ongoing Western price cap pressures, Moscow maintains that energy cooperation between the two nations remains a cornerstone of their bilateral relationship.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed recent speculation regarding the future of the energy trade during a press briefing. He emphasized that India has not sent any "signals" or formal messages indicating a change in its procurement policy. Peskov reaffirmed Russia's interest in further deepening economic and strategic ties with India, which has become one of its largest oil customers since 2022.

The clarification comes as India continues to balance its energy security needs with its diplomatic relationships. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine and the subsequent imposition of Western sanctions on Russian energy, India has significantly increased its imports of Russian crude, often purchasing at discounted rates to stabilize domestic fuel prices.

While there have been occasional reports of payment hurdles—specifically regarding currency conversion and the use of the U.S. dollar—both nations have consistently worked toward alternative payment mechanisms. This includes exploring the use of national currencies to bypass Western financial networks.

The energy trade has been a vital component of the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two countries. For Russia, the Indian market provides a critical revenue stream as European markets remain largely closed. For India, Russian oil has been essential in managing inflation and meeting the demands of its rapidly growing economy.

Beyond oil, the Kremlin indicated that Moscow remains keen on expanding cooperation into other sectors, including technology, defense, and infrastructure. Government officials from both sides have maintained regular contact to ensure that trade flows remain uninterrupted despite the complexities of the current international geopolitical climate.

