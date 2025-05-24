Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to launch a year-long campaign against the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala from May 26 to raise several issues, including that of allegedly deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The campaign "Keralam Veena Pathittand" or the protest will be launched by Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar in front of the Secretariat and it will be conducted across the state.

Meanwhile, BJP leader PK Krishnadas called the Pinarayi government and its rule as a "big disaster".

"We should be careful not to repeat this disaster," he added.

Krishnadas further criticised the Kerala government for no resolve for the Asha workers, who have been protesting for more than 100 days while demanding better pay and working conditions. He said that various sectors, including medical and civil supplies, were affected badly. Moreover, he claimed that the law and order situation was "completely destroyed."

"Asha workers are protesting for more than 100 days. No action has been taken. All sectors - medical, civil supplies, law and order were affected badly. Goons are conducting their state-level meeting. Law and order have been completely destroyed. NDA will hold a year-long protest against the state government on May 26 in front of the Secretariat and all panchayats. The one-year-long protest will be called 'Keralam Veena Pathittand'," Krishnadas said.

Speaking on the release of the progress report of Kerala government, the BJP leader stated that all projects highlighted as the Pinarayi Vijayan government's achievements were projects of the Central government.

"Yesterday, the government published their four-year progress reports. But all these were the projects of the Central government. Till today, CM has been claiming that the national authority was a project by the state government. After cracks appeared in the national highway, CM said the entire national highway project is under the Central government. All projects highlighted as Pinarayi government's achievements were projects of the Central government," Krishnadas said. (ANI)

