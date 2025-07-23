Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran expressed confidence on Wednesday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and form a coalition government, with cabinet positions allocated to all alliance partners.

Speaking to reporters in Trichy, Dhinakaran was asked about the upcoming conference organised by O Panneerselvam (OPS) in Madurai on September 4. In a cryptic reply, he said, "Just wait and see who will be attending," suggesting that there may be unexpected names on the guest list.

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2025: Operation Sindoor Debate in Parliament Next Week, PM Narendra Modi Likely To Intervene.

When questioned about the NDA's Chief Ministerial candidate, Dhinakaran stated, "Only Amit Shah can answer that."

Commenting on the recent defection of former AIADMK leader Anwar Raja to the DMK, he said, "Anwar Raja was a close friend. His move to the DMK is disappointing."

Also Read | 'He Was Unable To Sexually Satisfy': Woman Kills Husband Over Intimacy Issues and Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide in Delhi, Internet Search History Exposes Murder Plot.

Asked about Edappadi K Palaniswami's tour, during which the AMMK was not mentioned, Dhinakaran responded, "I cannot answer your doubts. You should ask those who need to be asked."

Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Tamil Nadu, Dhinakaran clarified that he has not sought an appointment to meet him.

Earlier, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Senthamizhan Seeman, responding to the alliance invitation reportedly extended by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said, "Let's wait and see."

Speaking to the media after inaugurating a clinic run by an NTK functionary in Villupuram, Seeman, speaking about the proposal, said, "There are still eight months left for the election. Let's wait and see."

He went on to slam both the BJP and DMK, stating, "BJP says DMK should not come to power, while they themselves align with others and call it Tamil Nadu. But we, NTK, are the only true alternative to both ruling evils. You can't extinguish fire with fire--you need water. Alternating governments from Indian national parties have failed to meet the people's needs. If those in power truly addressed people's demands, why would there even be a need for alternatives? Criticising both Congress and BJP on water issues." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)