Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 26 (ANI): A team of 1st battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued a person who was trapped under a heavy concrete boulder in a landslide incident at Kahilipara in Guwahati.

The One Search and Rescue team of 1st Battalion NDRF consisting of Shri Santosh Kumar Singh, Assistant Commandant along with Senior Medical Officer, SOs- 04 & ORs-32 Total-38 rescuers carried out search and rescue operation in landslide incident at Kahilipara, under Police Station-Dispur, District-Kamrup (Metro), Assam, said NDRF.

The victim, Bharat Kalita, was trapped under a heavy concrete boulder, was given assurance and immediately administered with oxygen and intravenous fluid by the NDRF doctor. The heavy boulder under which the victim was trapped was slowly and carefully chipped off so that the victim could be freed without any harm or injury and the partially damaged structure also doesn't destabilize.

The NDRF team succeeded in creating a gap and setting the victim free. The victim was immediately admitted to Hayat Hospital, Guwahati under supervision of NDRF doctor for treatment. (ANI)

