Xiaomi, the Chinese phone maker, has hiked the prices of Poco X2 smartphone in India. Notably, this is not the first price hike received by phone. However, the company has hiked the prices for the 8GB + 256GB variant, which is now dearer by Rs 500. The smartphone is offered in three configurations - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. The prices for the other two variants - 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants remain unchanged on the e-commerce site. Redmi 9 Smartphone with MTK Helio G80 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Previously, the prices for all the Poco X2 models were officially revised earlier in April, which is around two months after the launch in the country. The second price hike was announced earlier this month, but it was introduced only for the 6GB RAM variants.

Poco X2 Phone (Photo Credits: Poco India)

The 8GB variant of the Poco X2 previously retailed at Rs 20,990 before the price hike. Now, the smartphone costs Rs 21,499 on Flipkart. The prices for the remaining two variants - 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants of the Poco X2 remain unchanged. They are available for purchase at the price of Rs. 17,499, and Rs. 18,499, respectively.

Poco X2 Representation Image (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The main highlights of the Poco X2 are 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 64MP quad rear cameras, 20MP dual front camera, 4500 mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and much more.

