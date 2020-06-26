Mumbai, June 26: In one of the biggest news of Thursday, the Indian Railways announced that it would refund all tickets booked for regular trains between July 1 and August 12 as coronavirus cases in the country surged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences after lightning strikes and thunderstorms in Bihar killed 83 people, injured many and caused widespread damage to property in the last two days.

Indian drugmaker Hetero, which has the approval to manufacture and market the generic version of the experimental COVID-19 drug Remdesivir, has sent 20,000 vials to five states including Maharashtra and Delhi, which are the two worst-affected states in the country.

As the total number of cases crossed the 4.7 lakh mark, Maharashtra on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases, after 4,841 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. So far 1,47,741 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. Currently, there are 63,342 active cases in Maharashtra.

