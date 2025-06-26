New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has decided to make its mountaineering program an annual exercise to strengthen rescue preparedness in high-altitude areas, the force's Director General Piyush Anand announced on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the third NDRF Mountaineering Expedition, 'Shaurya', Anand said the move aimed to train rescuers to tackle disasters in India's mountainous regions, where such emergencies are becoming more frequent and severe.

"We have decided to launch this campaign (Mountaineering Program) annually... Natural disasters are common in the hilly states of India, and their frequency and severity are increasing," Anand said.

He highlighted the urgent need for operational readiness in terrains that are prone to landslides, avalanches, earthquakes, and flash floods. The mountaineering expeditions, he said, were crucial in ensuring that NDRF teams remain physically and mentally prepared for complex rescue missions at high altitudes.

"Our team must be prepared as first responders. This step is to improve our readiness," he added.

Referring to the most recent training expedition, the DG said it helped NDRF personnel gain hands-on experience in harsh conditions.

"This was our third expedition, so our rescuers understood that if we had to carry out a rescue operation in high-altitude areas tomorrow, we would be able to handle it without any issues," he said.

Meanwhile, on June 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah applauded the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) for bringing India closer to becoming a global leader in disaster management.

Addressing the Conference held at the Relief Commissioners of States, Union Territories and Disaster Response Forces, Shah said "It is a matter of joy for all of us that within 10 years, these three institutions, NDMA, NDRF and CDRI, have brought India closer to becoming a global leader in the field of disaster management. NDMA has done a great job in structuring policy matters, doing research work, delivering articles of various types of studies to the people, making many apps and overall coordination of policy matters...NDRF has created its image in the entire country, has also earned fame and respect. SDRF has also played a huge role in the structure of NDRF...When I say that India is on the verge of becoming a global leader, then we have also gained a lot of fame and acceptance at the global level through the CDRI..." Shah said.

He further stated that the last 10 years will be remembered as India's transitional period where achievements were made in the areas of capacity, speed, efficiency and accuracy. (ANI)

