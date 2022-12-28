Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) A marginal rise of one or two degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures failed to give any respite from the bone-chilling cold in parts of Rajasthan, where Churu recorded 0.6 degree Celsius, weather officials said on Wednesday.

Churu was followed by Fatehpur in Sikar which recorded a low of 0.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday night.

Literally on the bright side, most places in Rajasthan witnessed a reduction in intensity of fog.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, the minimum temperature recorded during the same period was 1.7 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 4 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 4.3 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 4.7 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 5.4 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 6.2 degrees Celsius in Phalodi.

State capital Jaipur registered a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius.

The department has predicted an increase in the minimum temperature by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Due to the influence of a western disturbance, the weather would be partly cloudy in the north-western parts of the state and light drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places in SriGanganagar, Hanumangarh and surrounding areas on December 29, the MeT office predicted.

The weather will remain mainly dry in the remaining parts of the desert state, it said.

The temperature is likely to drop further from December 31, the weather department forecast.

