Mumbai, December 28: In what can be seen as a notable judgement, a Mumbai sessions court ordered a man to pay Rs 1 kah as compensation and Rs 15,000 as monthly amount to his wife for hiding the fact that he was gay. The sessions court upheld the lower court order and ruled the case in favour of the woman who alleged that her husband did not consummate their marriage.

According to a report in the Times of India, the woman told the court that instead of consummating their wedding her husband was affairs with other men. The court also observed that domestic violence is not only limited to physical violence or abuse but also includes sexual, verbal, emotional and economic abuse. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

In her complaint, the woman stated that her husband, a government employee was indulged in affairs with other men. Reportedly, the couple had tied the knot in 2016. Speaking about the evidence presented by the woman, the judge said, "... the applicant (woman) has categorically stated to have accessed the photographs stored in the respondent’s mobile, wherein his nude photographs along with other male individuals could be located. And in order to buttress her contention, the screen shots were filed on record."

The judge further added, "It is evident that the said contents accessed and retrieved by her from the respondent’s mobile phone have naturally caused such trauma, distress and emotional abuse to the applicant." The court also observed that the woman was subjected to emotional and mental abuse by her husband and in-laws. Mumbai Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults Three Minor Girls, One Boy by Luring Them Home on Pretext of Giving Sweets in Antop Hill; Arrested.

In 2018, the woman had lodged a domestic violence complaint against her husband and mother-in-law. While the case went, three years later in 2021, the magistrate court ordered a compensation, post which, the husband moved the sessions court. In her plea, the woman told the court that she tried to build intimacy with her husband but it was stopped by her husband.

