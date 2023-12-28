Noida, Dec 28 (PTI) Nearly 100 group housing societies and some schools in Greater Noida were issued notices on Thursday over alleged improper disposal of bulk waste, officials said.

A reply has been sought from the recipients of the notices to explain the situation immediately, along with a warning of strict action in case the response is not satisfactory, the officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said.

The notices were issued by the GNIDA's health department.

"To make Greater Noida clean, the authority is running regular campaigns for garbage disposal on the instructions of CEO NG Ravi Kumar," the GNIDA said in a statement.

"A survey was conducted by the public health department of the Greater Noida Authority to know the status of garbage disposal on the premises of bulk waste generators," it added.

Based on the survey report, 96 housing societies and some schools in the bulk waste generator category were found disposing garbage improperly, the authority said.

The GNIDA's officer on special duty Indu Prakash Singh told all bulk waste generators that they will have to dispose of the garbage themselves.

Strict action will be taken against those who are found to be negligent in proper waste disposal, Singh added.

Additionally, a total fine of Rs 21,000 was imposed on two housing societies for negligence in waste management, which was found during an inspection by the health department, the GNIDA said.

